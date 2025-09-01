Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Top News Headlines for Labor Day 2025

Latest Headlines
WMAR
Latest Headlines
Posted

Happy Labor Day! A beautiful end to our Holiday weekend, with more sunshine projected for this morning and afternoon. Temperatures will climb slowly over the next few hours with the upper 70s and low 80s expected.

Here's your headlines for the day:

Top News Headlines for Labor Day

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are