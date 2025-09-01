Top News Headlines for Labor Day 2025

Happy Labor Day! A beautiful end to our Holiday weekend, with more sunshine projected for this morning and afternoon. Temperatures will climb slowly over the next few hours with the upper 70s and low 80s expected.
Here's your headlines for the day:
- Virtual golf range catches fire in Southeast Baltimore
- Baltimore County Police identify three family members found dead in Catonsville
- Students heading back to the classroom tomorrow
- Maryland raises income limits for free/reduced school meals
