Goodwill opens largest regional store in Howard County, creating jobs and second chances

Goodwill celebrated the opening of its largest store in the region today in Jessup, marking a significant milestone for the organization's mission of providing employment opportunities and community support.

At 22,000 square feet, the Jessup location becomes the fourth in Howard County, and 31st Goodwill store in the area. But the opening represents more than just retail expansion — it's about creating jobs and offering second chances to people rebuilding their lives.

"Goodwill provided me an opportunity to get gainful experience in life and work. And make the transition from prison to society very easy for me," Jonathan Harry said, an employee who was hired at Goodwill.

"These clothes provide opportunities for people — a second chance for people like me in life," Harry said.

Harry first joined Goodwill through a work release program with Dorsey Run Correctional Facility and was hired full-time this week at Goodwill's sustainability center.

The new store is expected to provide more than 24 jobs and additional support for Goodwill's training programs, furthering the organization's commitment to helping individuals gain valuable work experience and transition successfully into the workforce.

