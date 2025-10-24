BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Plenty of sunshine today with highs in the upper-50s and low-60s. Staying dry throughout the weekend with chilly morning temperatures in the 40s, and afternoon highs in the low-60s.
Here are your top news headlines:
- Police search for suspect who followed and attacked Towson University student on campus parking lot
- Feds deny last ditch effort to fund Western Maryland flood recovery efforts
- Pitbull ban under review in Prince George's County
Top news headlines for Friday, October 24