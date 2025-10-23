Feds deny last ditch effort to fund Western Maryland flood recovery efforts

WESTERNPORT, Md. — Maryland's last ditch effort to secure disaster funding for heavy flooding in Allegany and Garrett Counties has been denied.

The May floods reportedly damaged over 200 homes, businesses, roads, bridges, railroads, sewer systems, and public utilities, resulting in more than $33.7 million in damage, according to Governor Wes Moore.

Had the Trump Administration approved the state's appeal for a Presidential Disaster Declaration, the feds would've been able to financially support the recovery which surpassed normal thresholds for relief.

With the denial, Maryland is also ineligible for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program which helps with future storm damage events.

“We are incredibly disappointed in this decision. Our application for FEMA assistance met—and in many areas exceeded—every requirement for federal aid. Allegany County is a small, rural Appalachian community, and this denial leaves us feeling forgotten by the federal government,” said Allegany County Commission President Dave Caporale. “The loss of these critical funds will have a significant impact on our ability to repair damaged infrastructure and will ultimately affect the daily lives of our residents. We’ve worked tirelessly to make life financially manageable for the people of Allegany County, and this decision makes that job even harder. We are very disappointed in the process and the outcome.”