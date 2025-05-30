BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! A strong storm system is set to move into the region, bringing the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms. Storms are expected to arrive around 5 PM and lingers through midnight.
Here are your top news headlines:
- Alleged gunman wanted in Columbia Mall murder caught in NYC after 10+ months on the run
- 16-year-old found guilty in fatal shooting at Joppatowne High School, faces life sentence plus 28 years
- Baltimore County teachers rally for pay raises
Top news headlines for Friday, May 30