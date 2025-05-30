The Pride of Baltimore II sets sail

BALTIMORE, Md. — If you head downtown this summer, you won't see the Pride of Baltimore II.

Baltimore's tall ship left the harbor Friday morning on a summer journey.

Watch as the Pride of Baltimore II leaves the Inner Harbor The Pride of Baltimore II leaves the Inner Harbor

The Pride will be stopping at eight ports around the Great Lakes this summer, sharing the history of Maryland's maritime heritage.

You can track her journey.

Her voyage will take her from Ontario to Eric. A list of the 8 ports is below.



June 20-22 Brockville, ON

June 28-29 Toronto, ON

July 10-13 Duluth, MN

July 25 -29 Boyne City, MI

July 31-Aug 3 Sturgeon Bay, WI

Aug 7-10 Detroit, MI

Aug 14-18 Buffalo, NY

Aug 22-24 Erie, PA

Since 1988, the Pride of Baltimore II has been the state's goodwill ambassador. She was built to continue the mission of her predecessor, Pride of Baltimore, lost in a storm in the Atlantic Ocean in May 1986.

It's crew is from all over the world. You can learn more about the team heading out for this summer's voyage here.

The Pride II is scheduled to return home to Baltimore in early October.

Watch the full send-off event below.