Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Top news headlines for Friday, May 23

Latest Headlines
WMAR
Latest Headlines
Posted

BALTIMORE — We're at the end of another week! More sunshine is expected today, with only an isolated shower chance across our northern suburbs during the afternoon/early-evening hours. Memorial Day weekend will feature dry skies with plenty of sunshine from Saturday through Monday.

Here are your top news headlines:

Top news headlines for Friday, May 23

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are