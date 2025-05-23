BALTIMORE — We're at the end of another week! More sunshine is expected today, with only an isolated shower chance across our northern suburbs during the afternoon/early-evening hours. Memorial Day weekend will feature dry skies with plenty of sunshine from Saturday through Monday.
Here are your top news headlines:
- Funeral services announced for Baltimore City firefighter Mark Dranbauer Jr.
- 18-year-old shot and killed two weeks before graduation
- Artscape returns this weekend
Top news headlines for Friday, May 23