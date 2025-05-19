Watch Now
Funeral services announced for Baltimore City firefighter Mark Dranbauer Jr.

BALTIMORE — Funeral services have been announced for Baltimore City firefighter Mark Dranbauer Jr.

Dranbauer was critically injured on May 12 after suffering a medical episode on an aerial ladder.

His family released a statement the following day saying the injuries he sustained were "too catastrophic to sustain life."

Dranbauer spent 23 years with the department, and is survived by his his son, James, his parents Mark and Robin Dranbauer, his sister Kate Smith, and his nephew Gabriel Smith and niece Raelynn Smith.

The viewing is scheduled for Friday, May 23, at the Schimunek Funeral Home in Bel Air from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

On Saturday, May 24, the funeral service will be held at Mountain Christian Church in Joppatowne at 11am.

