BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! The air quality improves today as the smoke works its way through the state from east to west. There will be plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s this afternoon.
Here are your top news headlines:
- Deadline soon for city to accept or reject slashed opioid settlement
- Man who conspired to destroy Baltimore's power grid sentenced to 20 years
- Former Baltimore County youth church pastor extradited from Georgia to answer for sex abuse charges
Top news headlines for Friday, August 8