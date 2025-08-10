One of six victims dies morning after mass shooting in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE — One of six victims wounded in a Saturday night mass shooting in North Baltimore has died.

The still unidentified 38-year-old man died Sunday morning. He'd been listed in critical condition overnight.

Shots first rang out around 8:45pm in the 5100 block of Queensberry Avenue.

Police Commissioner Richard Worley said a group of people were outside eating crabs when the alleged shooter(s) pulled up and fired. BPD Commissioner speaks following Saturday night mass shooting

A five-year-old girl was the youngest victim. She's expected to survive, after being hit in the hand.

The four other surviving victims, include three men, ranging between 32 and 52-years of age, and a 23-year-old woman.

Investigators can't say yet whether these specific victims were targeted.

Worley said he doubts the shooting was carried-out in a drive-by style, due to the high number of spent shell casings found at the scene.

Chris Verri, WMAR-2 News The windshield of a car shattered from gunfire on Queensberry Avenue

WMAR-2 News spoke to Maryland State Delegate Sean A. Stinnett, who represents Baltimore City's Fourth District, for reaction. Baltimore City State Delegate reacts to Saturday night mass shooting

The incident was just the latest in a string of gun violence throughout the City over the weekend.

Overnight Saturday, a 28-year-old woman and 38-year-old man were each shot within one hour.

The woman was injured in the 100 block of S. Clinton Street sometime after midnight. She's expected to survive.

Meanwhile, the man did not survive after being discovered around 1am in the 2500 block of W. Franklin Street.

Sunday also started off violently with a man being shot in the 200 block of N. Glover Street.

So far no arrests have been made in either case.