Top Evening News Headlines for Friday, May 23

BALTIMORE — We're at the end of another week! More sunshine is expected today, with only an isolated shower chance across our northern suburbs during the afternoon/early-evening hours. Memorial Day weekend will feature dry skies with plenty of sunshine from Saturday through Monday.

Here are your top news headlines:



Funeral services announced for Baltimore City firefighter Mark Dranbauer Jr.

Naval Academy class of 2025 gets their moment to walk across the stage for graduation

Baltimore City pools will be open this weekend!