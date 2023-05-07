'To build memories with the family': Towsontown Spring Festival hosts fun-filled weekend

TOWSON, Md. — The Towsontown Spring Festival wrapped up on Sunday.

This was the 54th year for the event.

The two-day festival featured carnival rides, games, face painting, live music, beer gardens, and food trucks.

Also, more than 200 vendors were on hand selling art, jewelry, and other handmade items.

​"The weather's nice and ever since I became a Dad, I'm always looking for a reason to take the little one out. You know trying to build memories with the family," said Alexander Smith, who lives in Hunt Valley.

About 100,000 people were expected to attend the two-day festival.