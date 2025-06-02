Thrifty thief: Goodwill customer makes off with $1,300 in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Md. — On Friday, May 23rd, customers entering a Goodwill store in Aberdeen included a man who always carried his valuables around in a bag with him, but on this day he elected to tuck it under a clothing rack.

“He sat the bag down, because he didn’t want to be… anyone confusing him with using that bag for retail theft,” said Aberdeen Police Capt. C. William Reiber, “so he left the bag in a position where he knew where it was."

Tragically, in a store whose very name suggests ‘goodwill’, another customer who came searching for a bargain found the man’s stash and spent more than a minute selectively deciding that she would steal from it.

Hear from authorities who are seeking a suspect involved in Goodwill theft Goodwill customer makes off with $1300 in Aberdeen

“The person that was witnessed doing this was a female with an elementary-aged child in tow and that female went to the bag, went through it, rifled through it, took some items as well as the cash, continued to shop throughout the store, exited the store,” Reiber recounted.

$1,300 in cash, leaving the victim, who didn’t speak english, high and dry.

“It’s a considerable amount of cash, and obviously, that money would probably be used for daily living expenses and things like that so we’re taking the crime seriously,” added Reiber.

Security cameras also captured images of the thief getting into a red Ford Explorer before making her getaway.

If you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this case, you’re asked to call 410-272-2121.

