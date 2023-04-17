Three young adults shot in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a triple shooting in Southeast Baltimore Sunday night.

Just before 9 p.m., police were called to the 200 block of Colvin Street for a ShotSpotter alert.

At the scene, police found a 17-year-old boy that was shot in the head inside a stolen car. He was taken to a hospital and is undergoing surgery. He is in grave condition.

Shortly after the shooting, two people walked into a hospital with injuries.

A 17-year-old was shot in the buttocks. Their injury is non-life-threatening.

The second person, an 18-year-old man, was shot in the chest. He is in critical condition.

According to Commissioner Michael Harrison, police believe that the shooting originated in the 200 block of East Street during a dice game.

The gunman opened fire on the group and continued shooting onto Colvin Street. Police are investigating if the victims were shot on Colvin Street or East Street.

"Yet again, we are talking about people solving conflict with violence and with guns," said Harrison.

Due to the seriousness of the first boy's injury, homicide detectives are investigating this shooting.

Anyone with information are asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.