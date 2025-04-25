Three Baltimore men sentenced for committing string of armed robberies of citizens, businesses

BALTIMORE — Three men learned their fate Thursday after pleading guilty to multiple armed robberies of citizens and commercial businesses in the Baltimore region.

Corey Sabb, 20, Dewayne Sanders, 20, and Allen Hill, 19, were arrested for the robberies that took place across Baltimore County, Baltimore City, and Howard County from November 2023 through January 2024.

Authorities say the group was responsible for at least 45 incidents, including 22 commercial armed robberies, eight robberies of pizza delivery drivers and civilians, eight stolen vehicles, and many additional violent acts.

At least 60 Baltimore citizens were victims of the group, with most of them being wage-working employees and delivery drivers from restaurants and convenience store chains throughout the area.

The group was known to use handguns and other violent acts to force compliance from the victims. On more than one occasion, the group would threaten to shoot and kill the victims or would strike them with their gun.

Sabb, Sanders, and Hill entered guilty pleas on January 15, 2025.

Sabb pled guilty to participation in a criminal organization, three counts of robbery with a dangerous and deadly weapon, and two counts of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. Sanders pled guilty to participation in a criminal organization, three counts of robbery with a dangerous and deadly weapon, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence. Hill pled guilty to participation in a criminal organization and three counts of robbery with a dangerous and deadly weapon.

Sabb and Sanders were both sentenced to 40 years, suspending all but 20 years, and 5 years of supervised probation. Hill was sentenced to 30 years, suspending all but 6, followed by 5 years of supervised probation.

Before the sentences were issued, some of the victims spoke to the court about how their lives were altered by the robberies.