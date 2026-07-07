BALTIMORE — Thousands of Maryland residents remain without power following back-to-back storms over July 4th weekend.

According to BGE, approximately 7,000 combined customers are powerless as of Tuesday morning on the heels of both storms.

Those numbers pale in comparison to the more than 100,000 that initially lost power.

"These current outages across both storms represent about 460 individual restoration jobs across the region, with Anne Arundel County, Baltimore County, Harford County and Baltimore City being the hardest hit," BGE said in their latest update. "Of particular concern are the downed poles and wires due to the severity of the storm and winds."

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As it stands now BGE says it plans to have the vast majority of customers impacted by the July 4th storm restored by 11pm on July 7.

BGE is also anticipating getting 80 percent of those affected by the July 5th storms restored by 11pm on July 7.

Anyone else left without electricity after that time could be waiting until 11pm on Wednesday, July 8, per BGE.

MORE: No running water for days after western Howard County neighborhood loses power

"These estimates are subject to change based on the extent of damage and new outages that may occur from incoming storms and high heat," the company said.

A large portion of outages were caused by downed trees, limbs, and other fallen debris.