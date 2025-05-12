Thousands more parking tickets issued after Baltimore upped its parking enforcement. More changes are coming.

BALTIMORE — Park legally or pay up. That's been the message from the city after the Baltimore Department of Transportation announced it was cracking down on illegal parking earlier this year.

Since Baltimore DOT began enforcement around the clock on March 10, it's issued at least 53,304 parking citations and counting.

That's nearly 10,000 more tickets issued than the same time period last year, with 43,620.

"The best way to avoid not paying one of these fines is to not park illegally. We have no sympathy for folks who do illegal things," Mayor Brandon Scott said last week.

More changes are coming this week, targeting those who park in the evenings and overnight where they don't live.

"Too many of our residents who pay for parking in their neighborhoods aren't able to find a spot at the end of the day because of people who are illegally parking within their neighborhood," Scott said.

Beginning Monday fines are increasing for repeat offenders who park in residential parking zones after hours, from $50 for a first offense to $150 for a fourth or more within one year.

Residential parking permits largely impact the evening and overnight hours.

“I understand from the residential perspective because I deal with something similar in my area that as residents when you come home you do want to find a close parking spot to your home. You don't want to have to walk too far," Monte Wright, a visitor to Federal Hill, said.

DOT has not publicly said which of the 42 residential permit districts may experience the worst of what Mayor Scott alluded to, but are encouraging all residents to report issues to 311.

DOT is also asking residents to apply for permit, which costs around 5 cents or less than $20 a year.