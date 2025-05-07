Baltimore City DOT to begin issuing progressive fines for Residential Permit Parking infractions on May 12

BALTIMORE — Progressive fines will be issued beginning May 12 to repeat violators of Residential Permit Parking (RPP) regulations in Baltimore City.

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation says the fines will increase the availability of parking for residents in high demand neighborhoods by improving parking compliance.

Beginning Monday, fines for RPP violations will increase with each violation received within a 12-month period, with a maximum fine of $150 per offense.

The fine amount for all new RPP offenses will be determined based on the number of citations accrued within the past 12 months, even if they were issued before the start of the progressive fines.

A citation will not be considered if it falls out of the 12-month period.

The fine schedule can be read below:

First offense – $50.00

Second offense within a 12-month period – $70.00

Third offense within a 12-month period – $100.00

Fourth and subsequent offenses within a 12-month period – $150.00 each

Officials say RPP areas that overlap with the Pimlico Racetrack or Camden Yards Stadium Complex Areas will incur $100 fines during certain events, subject to posted signage.

Those fines will take precedence over the progressive fines.

Residents who qualify for residential parking permits should apply online here.

You can also apply in person at 211 N Paca Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201.

Free parking is available at the Market Center Garage located next door at 221 N Paca Street.