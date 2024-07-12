Thousands attend WTDM's annual first Thursday festival in Canton

CANTON, Md. — WTMD's First Thursday Festival started more than 20 years ago at a park in Mt. Vernon.

By 2014, it had gained so much popularity the radio station moved the festival to Canton.

Now, in 2024, it is growing again as more and more people are happy to be outdoors.

"It's great to see all of these vendors out here, great to see bands coming out and being able to put on a good show for all of the people around here. It's really just a great time," says Danny Meyer.

Danny Meyer lives in Canton; he says he has been coming out to the festival for years and never misses a Thursday.

Meanwhile, Wendi Lott says this is her first time, and she says regardless of the heat, it was worth it.

“I’m really excited. We love live music so and it’s free, so that’s good, so it’s nice to bring the kids out and have a good time," says Wendi Lott.

Others who are excited about the monthly event are vendors like Beye Beignets, who get to show off their business.

“We come out, we support we get to know our neighbors," says Yessmeen Haskins, co-owner of Beye Beignets.

Amber Croom says Beye Beignets became a vendor last year, and she says it's the perfect environment for small or local businesses.

“I think it’s amazing. The exposure is great. You get all different types of audiences—all different types of people, ages, sexes—it doesn’t matter; they all come to this event, so we’re able to actually put our business in front of our ideal client," says Croom.

Danny Meyer says along with the fun, he thinks the festivals help shape the image people may have of Baltimore City.

“I think it’s just great for the city being able to build a little bit more of camaraderie and, being able to I don’t know, just be able to experience everything that the city has to offer," says Meyer.

There are still two opportunities to experience it before the summer is over: the next first Thursday is August 1st, and the last one for 2024 is September 5th.