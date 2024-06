BALTIMORE — WTMD’s First Thursday Festival is back, and WMAR is happy to be their official weather partner.

The free music and arts festival kicks off Thursday at 5, with three bands performing at Canton Waterfront Park.

Taking the stage is DEHD, Snacktime and Baltimore's own Giji.

Plenty of food and drink will be available to fill your appetite and quench your thirst, all while enjoying views from the waterfront.

For more, click here.