Thousands attend ICNA convention in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — The largest Muslim gathering on the entire continent is happening right here in Baltimore.

This weekend, 30,000 members of the Islamic Circle of North America, or ICNA, came from all over the continent to the Baltimore Convention Center.

The theme of the convention this year is faith, family, and future, with special projects and events to strengthen family ties and community involvement.

But organizers say it also provides great economic opportunities.

"You can imagine when 500 vendors have come from across the world selling their product and 25,000 people shopping. It helps our city, our country, our people," said Dr. Moshin Ansari, president of the Islamic Circle of North America.

ICNA also does extensive disaster relief work throughout the year, heading to earthquakes, floods, and other disasters around the world.

The convention runs through Monday.