'This is our year': O's fans ready for playoffs

BALTIMORE — When we think of October, we think of Halloween and pumpkin spice, but this year Baltimore will also be thinking of baseball.

The Orioles have clinched a spot in the playoffs, and fans could not be happier.

“I believe that we will win; go O’s baby," Orioles fan Chin Moss said.

Winning is exactly what happened Sunday afternoon.

People of all ages left the stadium more than excited, not just about the back-to-back wins Saturday and Sunday but also because those wins secured a spot in the playoffs, a spot the Orioles haven’t been in for seven seasons.

The last time the O’s were in the playoffs, they lost to the Toronto Blue Jays on October 4.

Fans are hoping they will go farther this season.

“The O’s postseason is literally so amazing, and I’m so glad that I get to be here to witness this," Will Weiman said.

“Awesome; I’m from Sarasota, Florida, spring training home of the O’s; we’re going to win the East, baby," Mark Baldwin said.

Fans say they are happy since they have been waiting for an October game to happen for a long time.

“I'm so excited. I’m only 19 years old. Last time at the playoffs was 2016. I was pretty young. Now this year I get to see my boys play in the playoffs. I cannot wait," O's fan Erica said.

They also say this season feels promising, and many hopeful for a World Series championship.

“We want to come out swinging. You know, Gunnar, Adley, the young bucks, they’re coming out; they’re going to do it and they are going to get the job done, baby," Moss said.

“I think we’ll win. I mean, we haven’t won since 1983, but I feel like we’re going to win this year. I feel like this is our year yeah," Erica said.

Although the regular season isn’t over yet, fans are already looking to "Take October."

