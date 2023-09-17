Orioles beat Rays in 11th inning, clinch first playoff berth since 2016

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Orioles fans were on a roller coaster Sunday as the O's went down to the wire with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The game began to look bleak for the Orioles at the top of the 9th after going down 3-2.

But an overturned run gave the Orioles life to take the lead or tie.

And thanks to a Jorge Mateo double, tie the game they did.

The game went into a 10th inning.

With a tie game, the Rays are at bat.

Harold Ramirez grounded out to pitcher, allowing a Manuel Margot score. Rays take the lead 4-3.

But hope was not lost for the O's as Rutschman singled to Center allowing Hicks to score, tying the game 4-4.

At the bottom of the 11th, Ryan O'Hearn bunt grounded out to catcher, helping Rutschman get to third.

With the game in the balance, Cedric Mullins makes the sacrifice fly to center for Rutschman to score and win the game.

The O's not only get the win, but they also clinch their first playoff berth since 2016 thanks to a Texas Rangers loss.

Their next series against the Houston Astros is set to start on September 18, at 8:10 p.m.