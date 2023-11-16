"This has to succeed": City design panel pushes back on Harborplace plans

BALTIMORE — The architecture and layout of the ambitious redevelopment plan for Harborplace was critiqued today by the city's design review panel.

More detailed renderings of the proposed redesign were presented by developer MCB Real Estate and lead architect 3XN, to the Urban Design and Architecture Advisory Panel.

3XN Rendering of Harborplace redesign



Kim Nielsen, founder of the Danish 3XN firm, described the vision for the new Harborplace buildings. The plan aims to add nearly 5 acres of park space to the Harbor.

Nielsen said when he visited the Harbor, on a warm, sunny day, there weren't many people there, and he realized it was because there's a lack of activity and nothing to do. The goal is to make "not only a park, [but] a park of activities as well."

3XN Rendering of Harborplace redesign



One key building on Pratt Stratt is envisioned as having a sail shape, a "porous arch," and being a destination in itself, where people can ascend the levels and get a better view.

3XN Rendering of Harborplace redesign



Another area takes inspiration from oyster shells, based on the city's history of oyster canning.

3XN Rendering of Harborplace redesign



3XN Rendering of Harborplace redesign



The design review panel, however, thought the design and explanation of the team's reasoning needs a lot of work.

Chairperson Pavlina Ilieva and member Sharon Bradley wanted more information about the thought process behind all the buildings.

Ilieva thanked 3XN "for tackling this very difficult project... Someone's gotta do it and it had to be you."

But she urged Nielsen to learn more about why people don't go to the Harbor anymore, and the architectural advantages that the area already has.

She said:

Slow down. Think about it. Let's talk about it... This has to work. This has to succeed. And it's a long road ahead when it comes to that.

More information about the ongoing redevelopment plans, which recently got reviewed by residents as well, is available at OurHarborplace.com.