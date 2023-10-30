Proposal: Harborplace to feature 4 new buildings, including residential tower

BALTIMORE — The new Inner Harbor will potentially have multifamily homes, according to a new proposal being pitched to the Baltimore City Council tonight.

Councilman Eric Costello is sponsoring a charter amendment that would permit "multifamily residential development and off-street parking within the dedicated boundaries of Inner Harbor Park."

That means city residents would ultimately need to vote on the proposal. The charter amendment is only being introduced to the Council tonight, so it would not be voted on for some time.

Harborplace developer MCB Real Estate, overseen by David Bramble, announced that the redesigned Inner Harbor is proposed to have four new buildings:



A 200,000 square foot commercial building on Pratt Street, with an open public ground floor with publicly available conference spaces

A 200,000 square foot retail and commercial building that will house food and beverage options, including a 50,000 square foot publicly accessible roof top park on Pratt Street

An 8,500 square foot retail building in a 30,000 square foot park and 2,000 seat amphitheater, bounded by Light and Pratt Streets

A conjoined residential tower on Light Street with a stepped down design (32 stories and 25 stories) to maximize views. The building will include approximately 900 dwelling units, retail and commercial uses

More information is on https://www.ourharborplace.com/ .

This story will be updated.

