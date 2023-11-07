Developers answer questions about current plans for Harborplace revitalization

BALTIMORE — Forty-three years ago, the two waterfront pavilions redefined Baltimore and became the centerpiece of downtown.

Now, the wrecking ball is planned to take them away.

A new design which includes an apartment complex, office space, and retail and commercial spaces, will take their place.

The new owners, theMCB Real Estate company, has been engaging with the community to ensure they can fill the needs of as many Baltimoreans as possible.

People like Emma Stokes, who has been living in the Inner Harbor, for over 30 years.

She says this was her third public meeting with the developers.

“This has been lovely. I've never seen a developer engage in a process like this in my life.”Stokes said.

Emma says she is excited about the potential project, she says it would be a huge change from what Harborplace is now.

“I actually field tested it the other day, I walked down Light Street and I looked at what we see behind the harbor now and its horrible," says Emma.

David Bramble, who owns MCB Real Estate, wants to get as much public feedback as possible since this such a large project which will impact the harbor for decades.

“That has two purposes, the community engagement process. One major purpose is obviously people should have a right, have a say, in what’s happening with a project like this that's important to the entire city, but I've said this many times before it also has a practical purpose. The goal is to get you all excited about the project so that you come and spend your money there," Bramble said.

Some people are not convinced a project like this will benefit the harbor, especially when it comes to changing traffic patters and building more high rise apartments in the area.

But most people are looking forward to the change.

Updates about the revitalization effort are available on OurHarborplace.com .