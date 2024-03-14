The X-Men are bringing the 90's back

X-MANSION — Wake up, mutants! The 90’s are back.

Disney+ just dropped the first clip from its newest animated Marvel show, 'X-Men 97,' which starts next week, March 20th, on the streaming platform.

In the scene, Wolverine, Cyclops, Gambit, Rogue, and Morph are doing a group of sentinels dirty—real dirty.

According to the twitter page X-Men Updates, the show looks to be "edgier and rougher than the original series. The characters bleed and get cut. The dialogue will be suggestive and mature."

'X-Men 97' will pick up where the Fox Kids show ended in the late 90's.

Reviewers who have had the privilege to see the first three episodes say that Marvel fans are in for a treat. Many agree that it's just the right mix of what made the original show great with the 2024 animation style.

This is great news as the critics who loved the 90's version will light their virtual pitchforks if the show doesn't live up to expectations.