The Naptown Music Feast is a party for the ears and the stomach

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — The Naptown Music Feast sounds and tastes good. The huge festival took place Saturday at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds. There was live music and over 20 of Maryland’s most beloved food trucks on the grass.

The choices available were a true foodie’s dream: seafood, barbecue, vegan, desserts, Greek, and more. Kids got in free and had a ball as they jumped to the ceiling of bounce houses, got their faces painted, and tested their climbing skills on the rock wall.

WMAR, Baltimore’s first television station and a proud sponsor of the feast, was on site.

Paul Manna, the owner of 24-7 Entertainment, the company that created the event, says, “Our goal has always been to throw a big party where the entire family can enjoy, and we're excited to bring the party to Anne Arundel County.”