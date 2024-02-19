The impact left by one music store owner in Catonsville

CATONSVILLE, Md. — Follow the red glowing guitars and you'll find Bill's Music.

"I don't know what Catonsville would look like if it wasn't for Bill and Bill's Music,” said Greg Morgan, who was Bill’s friend.

Started in 1965, the location moved five times before permanently landing a spot on the 700 Block of Fredrick Road. A legacy that Bill Higgins is leaving behind.

"They are the reason that we are music city Maryland, I mean they are the foundation of all of that for Catonsville,” said Kristen Leister who is the Catonsville Chamber of Commerce President.

A musician’s paradise-- walking through the store you'll find every instrument desired. But it goes beyond the tune of the instruments, a family was created within those walls.

"Just my mom and my dad and then they proceeded to get a couple other employees as time went along. They had two managers that started with them in the late 60s that lasted 40 plus years, both a repair man that still works here that's in his 55th year with us,” said Brian Higgins, who is Bill's son.

It's not just the employees sticking around.

"We've cultivated a ton of relationships with customers, some of our customers are literally fourth generation customers after all this time,” said Brian.

Two life long customers Joe Schwartz and Eric Strauch said, "Since I was about 14, actually this guy (since) 11 or 12, I bought my first amp here.”

Walking into the store you would find Bill, sitting at his desk ready to greet each and every customer, he wanted no strangers in the store.

"Whether you're an eight-year-old kid getting your first instrument or a rock star on a tour coming through Maryland, a national recording artist, you got treated the same at Bills,” said Morgan.

Many said Bill was always up with the times, "Music taste changed, retail changes, the industry has changed and Bill evolved. He always tried to stay above it," said Morgan.

Helping people start their dreams.

"The way he kind of got started, I would hear the story so many times musicians would come in with absolutely no money and my father would just put them a little credit, and he would say go ahead and take it and pay me ten dollars a week or whatever deal they would make,” said Brian.

While the store is chosen as the world's greatest music store, many agree Bill is chosen as Catonsville’s greatest legacy.

"He's going to be missed" said Strauch. "He was the face of the company or the store and even though he's not here, he's still here.”