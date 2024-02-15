World's Greatest Music Store in Catonsville

CATONSVILLE, Md. — Built upon the strings of a handful of guitars by Bill Higgins and his family starting back in 1965, Bill’s Music House on Frederick Road has become a production house on this day.

A TV show billed as the “World’s Greatest TV” is honoring this store unlike any other.

“We were chosen as the World’s Greatest Music Store, so here we are today filming a TV show,” said Brian Higgins, Bill’s son.

Higgins’ daughters are seemingly all smiles, and their brother speaks to the store’s success.

“Now, at all times, there’s over 2,000 guitars in stock, 36,000 square feet and over 400 students that come in every week to take lessons from us.”

But behind the production, the family is reeling from their father’s death at the age of 81 the previous day.

“My dad is one of the most recognizable figures here in Catonsville and we did lose him yesterday,” Brian told us, “and the word’s going to get out today and tomorrow and we’re going to have people from all over come to honor my dad.”

Initially inspired by the Beatles, Bill Higgins’ store drew the likes of Jon Bon Jovi and the group’s guitarist, Richie Sambora, Joe Cocker, Drummer Gina Schock of the GoGo’s and recently Rod Stewart’s crew.

“They needed a keyboard or saw a unique one we had actually, called us up, (and) bought it in advance,” Brian explained, “So we took it to Rod Stewart at Merriweather. Got to go back stage. So that was pretty fun.”

In addition to all of the famous artists, Bill’s music has been part of the fabric of Catonsville, touching the lives of thousands of families for some 58 years.

Contributed photo

It is Bill Higgins’ legacy, and international recognition or not, it is part of what makes his store the greatest music store in the world.

“My dad lives and breathes this place so anything at Bill’s Music we do,” said his daughter, Tracey Kern, “We love Catonsville, and I think Catonsville loves us.”