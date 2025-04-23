The Dundalk Heritage Fair will return for its 50th year

DUNDALK, Md. — Thanks to the Dundalk community, the 50th Dundalk Heritage Fair will be held in July.

The Heritage Association of Greater Dundalk announced earlier this month that due to a lack of support, with reductions in both the number of volunteers and patrons from the community, and poor weather conditions for the past four years, revenues had drastically declined while costs were still on the rise.

"A year ago, we felt amazing about the prospect of hitting that 50-year milestone," said Mark Krysiak, Executive Director of the Dundalk Heritage Fair, to WMAR-2 News. However, attendance has sharply declined, worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic, with revenue dropping to around $5,000-$6,000 a year.

"It became clear that we couldn't sustain the event if we continued to incur debt," Krysiak explained. The board requires $25,000 in community contributions to make the fair possible, with overall costs around $280,000.

Now, there has been a change of heart.

And that's thanks to the addition of new sponsors, the MacNabb Funeral Home P.A. & Cremation Society of Maryland, Inc. The fair has been sponsored by Weis Markets as well.

Over a dozen local businesses also contributed to keep the fair going.

In a press release sent out Wednesday, the association shared how much appreciation it has for elected officials and the Dundalk community.

"Our ability to make such a remarkable recovery is due in no small part to the support of our elected officials and the hard-working employees of Baltimore County. County Executive Kathy Klausmeier and County Councilman Todd Crandell have been instrumental in securing a grant from Baltimore County that has had a significant impact on our ability to continue our great 4th of July tradition. State Senator Johnny Ray Salling has been a force in connecting us with leaders who have been able to make a real difference. But, none of this would be possible without the patriotism and community spirit of the people of Dundalk. The decision to cancel the 2025 Heritage Fair clearly undervalued the tenacity of this wonderful group of people. With hundreds of responses on social media, dozens of people showing up to our town hall to voice their support, and dozens more making personal donations, the people of Dundalk have renewed their embrace of their beloved Fair."

The fair is set to begin celebrating on the 4th of July and will take place on the 5th and 6th as well.