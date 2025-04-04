Dundalk Heritage Fair ends after 49 years

DUNDALK, Md. — The Heritage Association of Dundalk announced Friday that the Dundalk Heritage Fair will end after 49 years.

This year's festival has also been canceled.

According to a press release, the reason for the end of the fair is due to the dwindling of local support, with reductions in both the number of volunteers and patrons from the community.

Officials say due to the lack of patrons, and poor weather conditions for the past four years, revenues have drastically declined while costs have continued to rise.

Starting in 1976, the fair grew to become a staple in the Dundalk community, pulling crowds in the thousands for years.

It was a three-day celebration for Dundalk's heritage, a community gathering filled with fun, food and festivities that brought the community headliners such as Marie Osmond, Joan Fett and Eddie Money.

Extra donations and sponsorships were seen as the only hope to keep the fair going, but the "current economic uncertainties" have left the association no choice but to cease efforts as the fair has been rendered "no longer financially viable."

With the end of the fair coming now, the Board of Directors of the Heritage Association of Dundalk have began working with local community groups to try to continue the Dundalk Heritage Independence 6K and the Dundalk 4th of July fireworks.

"The Officers and Directors of the Heritage Association wish to thank our sponsors and volunteers for all of their support and encouragement. Their generosity and patriotism have provided a wonderful experience for countless residents of Dundalk and the surrounding area for 49 incredible years," a press release from the Heritage Association of Dundalk reads.