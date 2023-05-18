The Crab Derby returns to Lexington Market after five-year hiatus

BALTIMORE — An exciting race on Wednesday leading up to the 148th Preakness Stakes.

The first Crab Derby since 2018 was held at Lexington Market.

Competitors raced their crabs in the hopes of taking home the coveted Faidley Cup.

WMAR-2 News spoke with the winner, former Orioles player B.J. Surhoff about his strategy.

"I just tried to find the best crab when I looked in the pot. The little ones have the tendency to want to sprint so the big ones, I thought I don't want a big one," Surhoff said.

The Oriole Bird made an appearance and there was also a crab eating contest.