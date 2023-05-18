Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

The Crab Derby returns to Lexington Market after five-year hiatus

An exciting race on Wednesday leading up to the 148th Preakness Stakes. The first Crab Derby since 2018 was held at Lexington Market on Wednesday. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/the-crab-derby-returns-to-lexington-market-after-five-year-hiatus
Crab Derby.jpg
Posted at 8:19 PM, May 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-17 20:23:21-04

BALTIMORE — An exciting race on Wednesday leading up to the 148th Preakness Stakes.

The first Crab Derby since 2018 was held at Lexington Market.

Competitors raced their crabs in the hopes of taking home the coveted Faidley Cup.

WMAR-2 News spoke with the winner, former Orioles player B.J. Surhoff about his strategy.

"I just tried to find the best crab when I looked in the pot. The little ones have the tendency to want to sprint so the big ones, I thought I don't want a big one," Surhoff said.

The Oriole Bird made an appearance and there was also a crab eating contest.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices