Teens charged with threatening mass violence at Wicomico County school

WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. — Wicomico County has charged a 16-year-old student with threatening mass violence, after four threatening notes were found in county schools over the past week.

The County Sheriff's Office said today that the 16-year-old girl was apprehended after a threatening note was found Jan. 25 at James M. Bennett High School in Salisbury.

On Thursday, the Sheriff's Office said a 15-year-old boy was also arrested after a threatening note was found at Parkside High School in Salisbury on Jan. 20.

Both suspects, who are students at their respective schools, are charged with threats of mass violence, disturbing school operations, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and related charges. They were released to their guardians.

Anyone with information about the four threatening notes in county schools is asked to contact any school resource deputy or Sgt Jeff Melvin at 410-548-4892 ext 261.