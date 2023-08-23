Teens arrested for carjacking and shooting at officers

Three teenagers have been arrested for allegedly shooting at officers and then barricading themselves inside a home in Northeast Baltimore, Tuesday night.

Neighbors say they are concerned.

"We just were watching TV and we heard the helicopter,” stated Carlos Alves, who said he lives next to where the SWAT team was called to a home on Lyndonlea Way, Tuesday evening.

He says it's unusual for this area.

"This is a nice neighborhood, it's quiet," Alves said.

Police said three weapons were found. Two teen boys ages 16, 17 and an 18-year-old man were arrested.

They stated the 16-year-old had three prior arrests including a stolen auto. The 17-year-old has one prior arrest for stolen auto and the 18-year-old has never been arrested.

"They are children, they aren't very old they, aren't very smart, “ said Curtis Tanner, who lives down the street from where the shooting happened.

It started when Baltimore Police responded to the 4600 Block of Northwood Drive for a carjacking of a Jeep Cherokee.

Once officers spotted the stolen vehicle, they attempted to stop it near the intersection of Wadsworth Way and Fenwick Avenue. That's when police say people inside the stolen car shot at the officers, hitting their vehicle.

"It was only a block away from me, maybe about 500 yards and it got me concerned," said Tanner.

Tanner said while he didn't hear the gun shots, his wife did. Stating it seems as though this quiet neighborhood is gaining a negative presence lately.

"This is going on regularly because I know cars are being stolen all over the city but in this particular block it seems like the thieves are coming back again and again and again,” said Tanner.

It's something another neighbor who lives on the same street has also raised concerns about.

"It's nerve-racking especially when we're hanging out outside and we could possibly be struck by stray bullets or something,” the neighbor said, wishing to not give her identity out of fear for her safety, she says this summer has been different on this block.

"We've had a lot of instances with younger kids either checking doors, hopping in cars as you're taking your groceries out or like I heard yesterday just being mischievous with the police which makes it a little scary,” the neighbor added.