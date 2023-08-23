Police: Carjacking suspects shoot at officers, possible barricade inside Northeast Baltimore home

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Police SWAT team is responding to a possible barricade situation after carjacking suspects shot at police.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers were shot at the intersection of Wadsworth Way and Fenwick Avenue while following a vehicle that had been carjacked earlier today.

The gunfire struck the patrol car.

The suspects drove off and possibly barricaded themselves inside a home in the 1800 block of Lyndonlea Way, next to Mount Pleasant Golf Course.

Police have blocked off Lyndonlea Way as they investigate.

At this time, police are asking people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.