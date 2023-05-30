Teen wanted for attempted PG school bus murder taken into custody

OXON HILL, Md. — Members of the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, or CARFTF, announced that the teenager wanted in connection to an attempted school bus murder has been taken into custody.

The teen was apprehended without incident in the 6300 block of Baltimore Avenue in the Riverdale Park area on Tuesday.

RELATED: $12,500 reward for "Baby K": Teenager wanted for attempted PG school bus murder

On May 1 a public school bus was dropping students off at Iverson Street and Sutler Drive in Oxon Hill.

That's when police say three masked teenagers got on the bus and attacked a student.

One teen, a 15-year-old nicknamed "Baby K," reportedly pulled a gun and attempted to shoot the victim multiple times at point blank range.

Investigators believe the gun malfunctioned, so the group assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene.

The student escaped with only minor injuries. The bus driver and an aide who witnessed the assault were not hurt.

Three others were connected to the incident have all been arrested and charged as adults.

READ MORE: Teenage girl allegedly helped plan murder attempt aboard PG County school bus

According to investigators, the incident stemmed from a dispute.

The teen is being charged as an adult with attempted first degree murder, attempted second degree murder, assault, firearms offenses and additional charges.