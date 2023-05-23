Watch Now
Teenage girl allegedly helped plan murder attempt aboard PG County school bus

Posted at 12:45 PM, May 23, 2023
OXON HILL, Md. — A teenage girl is in custody for allegedly helping to plan an attempted murder aboard a Prince George's County school bus, according to ABC 7 - WJLA.

On May 1 a public school bus was dropping students off at Iverson Street and Sutler Drive in Oxon Hill.

That's when police say three masked teenagers got on the bus and attacked a student.

One reportedly pulled a gun and attempted to shoot the victim multiple times at point blank range.

Investigators believe the gun malfunctioned, so the teens assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene.

The victim escaped with only minor injuries. The bus driver and an aide who witnessed the incident were not hurt.

Two of the three suspects have since been arrested and charged as adults, while the third remains on the run.

WJLA reports the 14-year old girl was arrested Monday and is currently being held without bail.

