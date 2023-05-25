$12,500 reward for "Baby K": Teenager wanted for attempted PG school bus murder

OXON HILL, Md. — A $12,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a teenager who remains on the run after allegedly trying to kill a student aboard a Prince George's County school bus.

On May 1 a public school bus was dropping students off at Iverson Street and Sutler Drive in Oxon Hill.

That's when police say three masked teenagers got on the bus and attacked a student.

One teen, a 15-year-old nicknamed "Baby K," reportedly pulled a gun and attempted to shoot the victim multiple times at point blank range.

Investigators believe the gun malfunctioned, so the group assaulted the victim before fleeing the scene.

The student escaped with only minor injuries. The bus driver and an aide who witnessed the incident were not hurt.

Three others connected to the incident have since been arrested and charged as adults. One of them is a 14-year old girl, who allegedly helped plan the attempted murder.

"Baby K" is the last suspect on the loose tied to the assault.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.

