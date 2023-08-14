Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Teen killed in double shooting in East Baltimore

Baltimore Police Scene.jpg
Mikey Seitz/WMAR-2 News
File photo of Baltimore Police cruiser at crime scene.
Baltimore Police Scene.jpg
Posted at 7:29 PM, Aug 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-14 19:30:40-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred in East Baltimore.

At 6:00pm, officers were called to the 900 block of North Broadway for reports of a discharging in the area.

Officers arrived and found two males, a 17-year-old and a 26 year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital where the teen was later pronounced dead.

The condition of the 26-year-old was not disclosed. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices