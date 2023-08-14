Teen killed in double shooting in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating a double shooting that occurred in East Baltimore.

At 6:00pm, officers were called to the 900 block of North Broadway for reports of a discharging in the area.

Officers arrived and found two males, a 17-year-old and a 26 year-old suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to a local hospital where the teen was later pronounced dead.

The condition of the 26-year-old was not disclosed.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You can also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.