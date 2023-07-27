Teen guilty of manslaughter in deadly squeegee encounter with Timothy Reynolds

BALTIMORE — Self defense or murder?

That was the question before a jury deciding the fate of a squeegee kid, charged as an adult, with murdering a motorist last summer during an altercation in downtown Baltimore.

The jury struggled to reach a unanimous decision through three days of deliberations, on two separate occasions asking the judge to explain rules of a mistrial and then requesting the legal definition of 'justified.'

After receiving instructions the jury on Thursday delivered a guilty verdict for voluntary manslaughter and two gun charges, but an acquittal of first and second degree murder.

Timothy Reynolds, 48, was gunned after getting out of his car and confronting Tavon Scott, who was 14 at the time, with a baseball bat.

Prosecutors said Scott fired multiple shots, some of which struck Reynolds in the back, indicating he was walking away at the time he was killed.

Part of the shooting was captured on area surveillance.

Scott retrieved a gun from a backpack, put a mask on, and fired at Reynolds, before changing his shirt and fleeing the scene.

"This was not a case of self defense. This was not a case of an accident. This was not a case of the gun going off. This was not a case of a child being frightened," said Thiru Vignarajah, an attorney advocating for the Reynolds family. "You can't claim self defense when you go get the gun, put a mask on, point the gun and fire into the back of a helpless individual."

Police later recovered what they believed was Scott's bag with a loaded gun inside.

The prosecution called 19 witnesses to testify at trial, including a firearms examiner and DNA analysis expert.

Although Scott's DNA was not found on the gun, there was an apparent match on the backpack strap.

Bullet casings recovered at the crime scene were also consistent with the gun found in the bag.

Defense attorneys described the victim's actions as a case of road rage, and said Scott was defending himself against a much bigger and older individual in Reynolds.

"The bottom line is none of this would’ve happened if Mr. Reynolds did not get out of his car with a baseball bat, walk across eight lanes of traffic to confront these children,” said defense attorney J. Wyndal Gordon.

The voluntary manslaughter conviction means the jury in someway felt Scott was justified in the shooting.

It's unclear if the judge will approve Scott's case being transferred to the juvenile court system for sentencing.