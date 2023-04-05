Teen charged in Baltimore mass shooting that claimed boxer Ernest Hall's life

BALTIMORE — A teenager has been arrested in connection with a mass shooting in West Baltimore last month.

The 15-year-old alleged gunman was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in the 2800 block of Baker Street.

He's accused of opening fire on six people, leaving one dead and five others injured near a Subway restaurant on Edmondson Avenue.

The shooting claimed the life of 33-year-old Ernest Hall, a local professional boxer.

Due to his age, the suspect's name was not released. He now faces a count of first degree murder and five additional attempted murder charges.

Police revealed no potential motive in the case.