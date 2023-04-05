Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Teen charged in Baltimore mass shooting that claimed boxer Ernest Hall's life

Ernest Hall
Contributed Photos
Ernest Hall, 33, was killed in a March 23 mass shooting in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue, that left five others injured.
Ernest Hall
Posted at 12:19 PM, Apr 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-05 12:19:15-04

BALTIMORE — A teenager has been arrested in connection with a mass shooting in West Baltimore last month.

The 15-year-old alleged gunman was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon in the 2800 block of Baker Street.

He's accused of opening fire on six people, leaving one dead and five others injured near a Subway restaurant on Edmondson Avenue.

RELATED: Overnight mass shooting leaves one dead, five wounded in West Baltimore

The shooting claimed the life of 33-year-old Ernest Hall, a local professional boxer.

Due to his age, the suspect's name was not released. He now faces a count of first degree murder and five additional attempted murder charges.

Police revealed no potential motive in the case.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices