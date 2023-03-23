Overnight mass shooting leaves one dead, five wounded in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — An overnight mass shooting in West Baltimore has left one person dead and five others wounded, including a 15-year-old.

It happened Thursday, just after midnight in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue.

Police received a shot spotter alert at the location.

Arriving officers discovered six people shot.

One, an unidentified man, died on scene. A second victim, age 24, is in critical condition.

Four others, including a 15 and 18-year-old are currently listed as stable at the hospital.

There's no word yet on a potential motive or suspect(s).

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.