Family and friends gathered to remember slain boxer at candlelight vigil

BALTIMORE — Family, friends, fellow boxers and community members who supported Ernest Hall in the gym and in the ring, gathered to show their love and respect for him Tuesday.

It was a candlelight vigil for Ernest 'Lightning Bug' Hall.

The 33-year-old professional boxer was killed in a mass shooting on Edmondson Avenue.

He was one of six people shot that day.

Hall was all about fitness, he managed the Lightning Quick Fit Gym in the 1000 block of Morton Street.

He was known for his commitment to Baltimore and they were here tonight to support his family.

"He was incredibly humble. He was incredibly friendly. He was a visionary. He thought a lot about the future. He was always trying to do better for other people," said Kristen Cathings, boxing client.

"Ernest started a big movement in the city. He was a real legend and will be remembered as a legend. His thing was everything we're fit and that's what he believed in and that's what we're going to continue," said Joel Johnson Jr., Hall's brother.

There's been no arrest so far in the shooting.

Family members have set up a GoFundMefor Hall's three children.