One teen dead, another in grave condition after shooting near Mall in Columbia

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Howard County Police are on the scene of a shooting in the area of the Mall in Columbia.

According to police, two teens were shot outside of the Mall in Columbia in the area of the Lidl and the bus stop, according to Howard County Police Chief Gregory Der.

Both victims are identified as male teenagers.

Authorities confirm this was not an active shooting incident.

Police say they have identified the shooter, and they believe the shooter knew the victims, and that suspect is still at large.

At this time, there is believed to be only one shooter.

No other information was available on the shooter.

Mall operations were not interrupted.

Police are currently looking for anyone with information pertaining to the shooting.