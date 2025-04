TOWSON, Md. — After two sold out shows last year, Taylor Swift for Kids returns to Towson.

The event will be Saturday, May 31 at The Recher.

It will feature rising star Enslow and her band performing 60 minutes of Taylor Swift songs. The Baltimore native is a singer-songwriter known for her blend of pop, rock and folk music.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. with friendship bracelet making and the show runs 10-11 a.m.

Tickets are available here.