SYKESVILLE, Md. — A Sykesville man is dead after being struck by a car overnight Wednesday.

Maryland State Police say 39-year-old Mark Curtis Grap Jr. was in the road when he was hit by a BMW around 4 in the morning.

It happened along southbound route 32 near Circle Drive in Carroll County.

The 19-year-old driver of the BMW remained on scene. It's unclear why Grap Jr. was in the roadway.

An official cause remains under investigation.

Route 32 was closed for about two hours before reopening.