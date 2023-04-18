Susquehanna Hose Company donates AED's to two parks in Havre de Grace

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — A day at the park is supposed to be a fun day, but the Susquehanna Hose Company wants to make sure those days are safe as well.

Which is why they donated adult/ pediatric AED's to two parks in Havre de Grace.

Both the Chapel Road Park and the Alfred B. Hilton Park received kits which also includes a stop the bleed kit and narcan.

The SHC also says that in the event of any of the life saving items being needed, call 911, provide the address listed on the box and the Harford County Department of Emergency Services 911 operator will provide the code to gain entry to the AED's.