Suspected killer surrenders to police

BALTIMORE — The creative artist behind C’Rob Fruit Creations and Soulfood, Corey Robinson left his mark on an entire community.

“I had a Princess and the Frog baby shower,” recalled Tylia Anderson, “He carved the fruit into like a baby basket and a frog. It’s so cute, like really, really cute.”

Anderson says she first attended Agape House Ministries as a little girl, and the son of the late Reverend Edward Robinson, Corey, honed his skills as a chef helping to feed neighborhood children.

Contributed Photo

“He was very nice. His kids were nice. His family was nice,” said Anderson, “They loved us like we were part of their family.”

Corey lost his life when he was gunned down on West Fairmount Avenue back in May after some of his friends say he confronted a man in the neighborhood for stealing from his car.

34-year-old Jajuan Smith has now turned himself into police in connection with the shooting, after investigators had earlier identified him as the killer based on documents and his car left behind at the scene.

Baltimore Police Department

The victim’s friend says news of his arrest represents a mixed blessing for Corey’s family.

“They still lost their son and their brother, their uncle,” said Anderson, “It’s still going to be a part of them so it’s still going to hurt, but the person turning their self in that sort of relieves some stress and stuff from them.”

Smith now faces a series of charges including First Degree Murder.