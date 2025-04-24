Suspect in custody in connection with deadly shooting in Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in Annapolis.

William Hairston, 33, is accused of gunning down Gregory Antonio Wells.

Authorities say Hairston was apprehended with the help from the Prince George's County Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service.

On April 23, just after 11:00 p.m., stationary officers heard gunshots in the area of Tyler Avenue.

Those officers were led to the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue and found Wells suffering from gunshot wounds.

Despite life-saving measures, Wells succumbed to his injuries at the Anne Arundel Medical Center.

Hairston is charged with second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, use of a firearm in a violent crime, and loaded handgun on person.

He is currently being held without bond at the Jennifer Road Detention Center.